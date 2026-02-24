Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

Militant violence surged in Pakistan with attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. A police patrol was ambushed, killing seven including two civilians. Separately, a suicide bombing in Bhakkar killed two police and injured five others, including polio workers. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility, intensifying tensions with Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:49 IST
Pakistan is facing a surge in militant violence with two separate attacks bringing tragedy to the nation on Tuesday.

In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, militants ambushed a police patrol in Kohat, resulting in the deaths of five officers and two civilians. The attackers set the police vehicle ablaze, underscoring the escalating threat in the region.

Meanwhile, in Punjab's Bhakkar district, a suicide bomber targeted an inter-provincial checkpoint, claiming the lives of two police officers and injuring five others, including two polio workers. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for both attacks, heightening existing tensions with neighboring Afghanistan.

