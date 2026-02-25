The US State Department has voiced its concern over Ukraine's recent strikes on the Russian port of Novorossiysk, affecting American oil stakes in Kazakhstan, as announced by Kyiv's envoy to Washington, Olga Stefanishyna. This comes amidst heightened tensions marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The attacks have impacted the Caspian Pipeline Consortium responsible for vital crude exports from Kazakhstan, where US firms like Chevron and ExxonMobil are heavily invested. This economic involvement highlights the intricate overlap of industry interests and geopolitical conflict, particularly as Russia and Ukraine continue to wage war.

Despite US-led peace efforts led by former President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to demand Kyiv's withdrawal from regions Moscow annexed. Ukraine, however, has only conceded minimal territory in its defense against a larger Russian military. The US media awaits Trump's address, where he is expected to touch upon the ongoing crisis.