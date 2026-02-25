Left Menu

Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

British police have completed searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence following his arrest linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, had been accused of passing confidential documents to Epstein. He denies any wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police are reaching out to his former protection officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:53 IST
British police announced the completion of search operations at the former residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in southeast England following his arrest on misconduct charges.

The arrest was part of an investigation into his connections with the notorious late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, who served as a trade envoy, has been accused of sharing confidential documents with Epstein.

While Mountbatten-Windsor denies any wrongful actions, London's police are actively contacting former protection officers to gather any new allegations related to the Epstein case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

