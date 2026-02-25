Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties
British police have completed searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence following his arrest linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, had been accused of passing confidential documents to Epstein. He denies any wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police are reaching out to his former protection officers.
British police announced the completion of search operations at the former residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in southeast England following his arrest on misconduct charges.
The arrest was part of an investigation into his connections with the notorious late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, who served as a trade envoy, has been accused of sharing confidential documents with Epstein.
While Mountbatten-Windsor denies any wrongful actions, London's police are actively contacting former protection officers to gather any new allegations related to the Epstein case.
