Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

British police announced the completion of search operations at the former residence of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in southeast England following his arrest on misconduct charges.

The arrest was part of an investigation into his connections with the notorious late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, who served as a trade envoy, has been accused of sharing confidential documents with Epstein.

While Mountbatten-Windsor denies any wrongful actions, London's police are actively contacting former protection officers to gather any new allegations related to the Epstein case.

(With inputs from agencies.)