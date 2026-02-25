The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution supporting Ukraine and its international borders in the face of increasing Russian attacks. Passed by a significant margin of 107 votes in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, the resolution underscores international concern over Russia's actions amid the conflict's fourth anniversary.

The resolution, though not legally binding, holds political significance, highlighting global divisions with countries like Russia, Belarus, and Sudan opposing. China and the United States chose to abstain. The U.N. Security Council remains at an impasse due to Russia's veto, preventing direct action on the issue.

In a display of solidarity, several nations condemned Russian actions during a Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. Notably absent from parliamentary discussions was the U.S., with its representative citing concerns over language potentially hindering diplomatic negotiations. The global community remains divided, as Russia asserts expansionist motives behind its military maneuvers.