Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

Wall Street saw gains with tech stocks leading the way, spurred by renewed interest in artificial intelligence. All major U.S. indexes increased, especially semiconductors. AI lab Anthropic's new plug-ins boosted specific stocks, while concerns over AI's potential disruptions persist across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street ended Tuesday on a high note, with technology stocks taking the lead as fresh enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) helped assuage fears of potential industry disruptions by the burgeoning technology. Recent weeks have seen volatile market movements amid speculation on AI's influence across various sectors.

'We're experiencing a period of market uncertainty, and today we're seeing some buying on the dip,' stated Matthew Keator, managing partner at Keator Group. All three major U.S. stock indexes posted substantial gains, with semiconductors notably outperforming. The S&P Software & Services index rose 1.3%, fueled by AI lab Anthropic's new plug-in announcements.

Anthropic's collaborations with partners like Thomson Reuters, Salesforce, and FactSet added to the tech stock rally. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials remain divided on AI's labor market impact. The Dow rose 370.44 points, driven by consumer discretionary and technology sectors' gains, though AI-linked disruptions remain a concern across industries.

