U.S. Sanctions Hit Cyber Threats Linked to Russia

The U.S. government announced new cyber-related sanctions on Tuesday, targeting four individuals and three entities situated in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Treasury Department. These sanctions aim to curb the acquisition and distribution of malicious cyber tools that threaten U.S. national security.

This move aligns with actions by the U.S. Department of State, which has also designated one individual and two entities under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act. This highlights a crackdown on the theft of trade secrets from U.S. citizens and businesses.

The investigation, spearheaded by the U.S. Justice Department, involves former executive Peter Williams of L3Harris. Williams admitted to stealing sensitive cyber-exploit components and selling them for $1.3 million to a Russian cyber-tools broker, showcasing the intricacies of international cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)