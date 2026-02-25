CIA's Digital Outreach: Secure Channels to Connect with Potential Iranian Informants

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has unveiled a new initiative aimed at fostering communication with potential informants in Iran. In a Farsi-language post, the CIA detailed safe contact methods, emerging as tensions escalate between the US and Iran.

The effort is part of a broader multilingual campaign, including languages such as Korean, Russian, and Mandarin, which offers secure communication methods. As US-Iran tensions reach new heights, the post gains relevance, coinciding with fresh anti-government protests within Iran. Relationships remain strained as the US amasses its largest military presence in the region in decades.

These outreach campaigns aim to ensure informants use secure digital means - like VPNs and anonymous devices - to protect their identities. CIA Director John Ratcliffe previously highlighted the impact of similar efforts, aiming to connect with international citizens seeking change.