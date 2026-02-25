Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Appointments in Prosecution Roles

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of provisions within the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) concerning judicial appointments in prosecution roles.

The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, ruled that the plea lacked legal merit.

The petitioner argued that the provisions impinged on judicial independence by merging executive and judicial functions, violating fundamental rights and the separation of powers. However, the court found no substantiated legal basis for these claims.