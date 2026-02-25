Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Appointments in Prosecution Roles

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition challenging the constitutionality of certain BNSS provisions that allow judicial officers to be appointed to prosecution roles. The court deemed the plea legally unfounded, asserting that the provisions do not undermine judicial independence nor violate the separation of powers doctrine.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of provisions within the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) concerning judicial appointments in prosecution roles.

The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, ruled that the plea lacked legal merit.

The petitioner argued that the provisions impinged on judicial independence by merging executive and judicial functions, violating fundamental rights and the separation of powers. However, the court found no substantiated legal basis for these claims.

