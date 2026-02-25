Hailakandi Police Strike: Major Seizure of Illegal Yaba Tablets

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Hailakandi district of Assam recently seized Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 5 crore. These illegal drugs, known colloquially as 'crazy medicine', contain methamphetamine and caffeine and are notably addictive.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the successful operation via a social media post, detailing that 1.21 lakh tablets and 3,500 bottles of cough syrup were confiscated during the raids.

Four individuals involved in drug peddling were also apprehended, highlighting the state's intensified efforts against the narcotics trade.

