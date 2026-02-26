NAMASTE Outreach in UP to Empower Sanitation Workers

A major awareness and welfare programme under the National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Scheme will be held on 26 February 2026 at Gandhi Prekshagrih, Gandhi Stadium, near Jeevan Rekha, Nakhasa in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative aims to promote safety, dignity and social security for sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) and waste pickers, reinforcing the Government of India’s commitment to mechanised sanitation and the elimination of hazardous manual cleaning practices.

Safety and Social Security at the Core

As part of the programme, beneficiaries will receive:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to enhance occupational safety

Ayushman Cards under Ayushman Bharat to ensure access to healthcare coverage

The distribution is intended to reduce workplace risks and improve access to medical care for sanitation workers, who are among the most vulnerable sections of the workforce.

Livelihood Support Through Skill Development

In addition to safety measures, the programme will promote economic empowerment. Beneficiaries who have completed skill development training will be provided with sewing machines, enabling them to diversify income sources and strengthen financial independence.

This intervention aligns with NAMASTE’s broader goal of not only ensuring occupational safety but also enabling sustainable livelihoods for sanitation workers and their families.

Advancing Mechanised and Dignified Sanitation

The NAMASTE Scheme focuses on:

Mechanisation of sewer and septic tank cleaning

Elimination of hazardous manual scavenging practices

Social security coverage

Skill development and alternative livelihood support

Financial inclusion

The scheme reflects a structural shift towards safer sanitation infrastructure while recognising sanitation workers as essential contributors to urban and rural public health systems.

“Priority to the Deprived”

The event underscores the government’s stated principle of “priority to the deprived,” ensuring historically marginalised communities receive targeted support and institutional backing.

By combining safety equipment, healthcare access and livelihood tools, the initiative aims to strengthen sanitation workers socially and economically while restoring dignity to their profession.

High-Level Participation Expected

The programme is expected to be attended by Union Ministers, Ministers from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Hon’ble MLAs, senior district administration officials, representatives from the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), and other dignitaries.

The Pilibhit outreach will serve as a platform to amplify awareness of the NAMASTE Scheme and demonstrate tangible support for sanitation workers — reinforcing the national commitment to safer, mechanised and inclusive sanitation systems.