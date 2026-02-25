Left Menu

Former Intelligence Chief Arrested Over Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks

Sri Lanka's former intelligence chief, Major-General Suresh Sallay, was arrested in connection with the 2019 Easter bombings that killed 279 people. Arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, Sallay has repeatedly denied involvement. The attacks targeted churches and hotels, devastating the island's minority Christian community.

Former Intelligence Chief Arrested Over Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks
In a significant development, Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department has detained the country's former intelligence chief, Major-General Suresh Sallay, in relation to the tragic Easter bombings of 2019, which claimed 279 lives.

The arrest was made under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act, though the exact charges remain undisclosed. Sallay, who took the helm of the State Intelligence Service after the attacks, has consistently denied any wrongdoing amid media allegations of his links to the perpetrators.

The devastating coordinated attacks on April 21, 2019, targeted three churches and three hotels, predominantly affecting the minority Christian community. As the investigation continues, judicial proceedings are ongoing against others accused of involvement in the attacks.

