Former Intelligence Chief Arrested Over Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks

In a significant development, Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department has detained the country's former intelligence chief, Major-General Suresh Sallay, in relation to the tragic Easter bombings of 2019, which claimed 279 lives.

The arrest was made under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act, though the exact charges remain undisclosed. Sallay, who took the helm of the State Intelligence Service after the attacks, has consistently denied any wrongdoing amid media allegations of his links to the perpetrators.

The devastating coordinated attacks on April 21, 2019, targeted three churches and three hotels, predominantly affecting the minority Christian community. As the investigation continues, judicial proceedings are ongoing against others accused of involvement in the attacks.

