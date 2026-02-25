Left Menu

Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

Sikandar Raza is on the verge of becoming Zimbabwe's first cricketer to score 3000 runs in T20I cricket, needing just 15 runs. Zimbabwe faces a must-win match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with both teams' semi-final hopes on the line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:21 IST
Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India
Sikandar Raza (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe stands just 15 runs away from achieving the milestone of 3000 runs in T20I cricket, a first for any Zimbabwean player. Captaining his team, Raza will attempt to create history in a crucial fixture against defending champions India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

As it stands, Raza has scored 2985 runs in 131 matches and 126 innings, maintaining an average of 26.18. With 16 half-centuries and one century to his name, Raza is set to join an elite group of players like Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, becoming the 14th player to cross the 3000-run in T20I cricket milestone.

In the run-up to the match, Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl noted the high stakes involved, following their heavy defeat to West Indies in their opening Super Eight match. Both Zimbabwe and India, who have faced setbacks, view this game as pivotal to keeping their semi-final hopes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup alive. Burl expressed excitement and determination, highlighting the rare opportunity to compete against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

