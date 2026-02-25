Historic Visit: Modi's Warm Reception at Israeli Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his historic address to the Knesset. Netanyahu described Modi as a great friend and a leader on the global stage, highlighting strengthened bilateral ties. The visit, marked by chants and praise, underscores the deepening India-Israel alliance.
In a historic moment, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before delivering a groundbreaking address to the Knesset, Israel's Parliament. Netanyahu lauded Modi as 'a great friend of Israel' and 'a great leader on the world stage,' emphasizing the robust Indian-Israeli alliance.
PM Netanyahu expressed his deep admiration, stating, 'I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us.' He recalled a previous encounter with Modi on the Mediterranean coast, symbolically linking their joint achievements to miracles as the alliance has doubled trade and enhanced cooperation since then.
Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, acknowledged the significance of the moment, welcoming Modi as the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset. Modi's arrival in the Parliament was met with chants of 'Modi, Modi' and a standing ovation, showcasing the warmth and strength of Indo-Israeli relations.
