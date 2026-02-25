Former Intelligence Chief Arrested in Easter Bombing Probe

Suresh Sally, the former leader of Sri Lanka's state intelligence service, was apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the devastating 2019 Easter bombings. The arrest occurred in Peliyagoda, Colombo, as Sally traveled to his job at a non-governmental organization.

The 2019 attacks, orchestrated by a local militant group, claimed 270 lives, including that of 11 Indians. Allegations have surfaced accusing the defence establishment of ignoring prior intelligence, including critical warnings from India. At the time, Sally was serving in a diplomatic role overseas.

Despite the allegations, the then-government under President Maithripala Sirisena was criticized for its inaction. In 2024, the National People's Power government reopened the investigation, suspecting prior political interference had led to a cover-up. Official police comments regarding the arrest are still pending.

