Rajasthan Assembly: Congress Stages Walkout Over Land Allotment and Other Heated Debates

During a recent Rajasthan Assembly session, the Congress staged a walkout in protest of delays in land allotments for community facilities. Other issues included the spread of the invasive vilayati babool and administrative reorganization concerns. The session triggered heated exchanges between parties over political motivations and governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress walked out over alleged delays in land allocations meant for social organizations to construct hostels and community facilities. Congress MLA Motiram Koli raised these concerns, emphasizing pending allocations in Reodar.

Countering these allegations, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena argued that previous approvals had procedural flaws and appeared politically motivated. Amidst discontent, Congress legislators left in protest as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel accused the opposition of 'drama.'

The session also witnessed debates over invasive species impacting agriculture, with BJP MLA Ladulal Pitalia criticizing the spread of vilayati babool. Additionally, demands were made to upgrade Asop sub-tehsil, leading to further disputes over administrative restructuring policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

