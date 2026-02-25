TEC, IIT Kharagpur Join Hands to Shape India’s 6G Standards

In a major push toward next-generation telecom innovation and global standard-setting, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kharagpur to collaborate on advanced telecom technologies and international standardisation efforts.

The agreement aims to accelerate indigenous research and strengthen India’s voice in global standard-setting bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Driving India-Specific Standards in 6G and Beyond

The partnership will focus on developing India-specific standards for emerging technologies including:

6G network architecture and enabling technologies

Optical communication systems

Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)

Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies

Advanced Antenna Systems and Massive MIMO for 5G and future networks

Electromagnetic Field (EMF) monitoring solutions

By combining academic research expertise with TEC’s regulatory and standards mandate, the collaboration seeks to ensure that India’s future telecom ecosystem is both globally competitive and locally relevant.

Enhancing India’s Global Telecom Footprint

A key objective of the MoU is to enhance India’s participation in ITU-T and other international telecom forums, increasing the country’s influence in shaping global standards.

The collaboration will include joint research, pre-standardisation activities and technical contributions to international working groups.

The MoU was signed on February 23, 2026, at IIT Kharagpur by Shri Kamal Kumar Agarwal, DDG (FA), TEC, DoT, and Prof. Debdeep Mukhopadhyay, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Kharagpur, in the presence of Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty and other senior officials from both institutions.

Focus Areas of Strategic Collaboration

6G and Future Wireless NetworksJoint exploration of 6G architecture, advanced radio technologies and next-generation wireless frameworks, with contributions to global standardisation bodies.

AI-Enabled Telecom SystemsResearch and standardisation of AI-driven EMF monitoring systems and smart IoT sensors to enhance public safety, regulatory compliance and network optimisation.

Advanced Antenna & MIMO TechnologiesCollaborative work on massive MIMO, beamforming and next-generation radio access technologies to improve spectral efficiency and coverage.

Satellite & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)Studies on satellite communications, High Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) and satellite-terrestrial integration, including solutions for disaster-resilient connectivity and emergency communication networks.

Boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Telecom

The partnership aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by promoting indigenous R&D, design and manufacturing in telecom.

By developing India-specific standards, test frameworks and home-grown solutions, the initiative aims to:

Reduce import dependence

Secure critical communications infrastructure

Strengthen domestic telecom manufacturing capabilities

Enhance technological sovereignty

Institutional Strength Meets Research Excellence

TEC plays a central role in formulating telecom standards and conformity assessment frameworks in India, while representing the country in global bodies such as ITU-T and ITU-R.

IIT Kharagpur, a premier institute of national importance, brings strong research capabilities in 5G/6G, optical communication, artificial intelligence and emerging ICT domains.

Together, the partnership establishes a formal framework to bridge academia, regulation and global standard-setting — positioning India to not only adopt future telecom technologies but actively shape them.