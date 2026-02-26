India, Sweden Launch AI Tech Corridor at Impact Summit 2026

In a significant step toward deepening digital cooperation, the IndiaAI Mission and Business Sweden signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to strengthen bilateral collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging digital technologies.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for joint development, deployment and scaling of AI solutions, with a focus on real-world industrial applications and societal impact. It also aims to promote trade and investment engagement between the two innovation-driven economies.

Sweden–India Technology and AI Corridor (SITAC)

As part of the agreement, both sides will jointly establish the Sweden–India Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC) — a flagship platform designed to institutionalise cooperation between governments, startups, enterprises, investors and academic institutions.

SITAC will facilitate structured engagement through:

Conferences, seminars and thematic workshops

Exchange programmes between Indian and Swedish AI ecosystems

Field visits to innovation hubs and centres of excellence

Industry–investor–researcher engagements

Development of joint innovation platforms and investment corridors

Promotion of bilateral AI deployment in priority sectors

The corridor is expected to serve as a bridge between India’s expanding AI ecosystem and Sweden’s advanced industrial and research capabilities.

Shared Vision for Responsible AI

The collaboration reflects shared democratic values and a commitment to responsible, sustainable AI development.

Ms. Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer of the IndiaAI Mission, described the partnership as strategic and future-focused.

“India and Sweden are not merely partners in Artificial Intelligence — we are co-architects of a value-based, sustainable and trusted AI future. Our collaboration reflects complementary strengths and shared democratic values, positioning both nations to shape the next phase of global technological transformation,” she said.

Mrs. Sofia Högman, Trade & Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India, called the agreement a concrete step forward.

“This Statement of Intent with IndiaAI represents a significant advancement, translating our shared strategic vision into concrete outcomes. Through SITAC, we are looking to connect our ecosystems and bring together the best AI and digitech innovations from both countries to create new business opportunities,” she stated.

Aligning National AI Priorities

The partnership aligns closely with the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission, which seeks to build a comprehensive national AI ecosystem by enhancing access to:

High-performance compute infrastructure

Quality datasets

Skilled talent and research networks

Sweden, meanwhile, brings strengths in industrial automation, advanced R&D, green technologies and responsible AI implementation.

The bilateral effort is expected to support startups, enterprises and research institutions in co-developing scalable AI solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, sustainability, mobility, health and digital governance.

Boosting Trade, Innovation and Investment

Beyond technology collaboration, the SoI is positioned as a platform to strengthen trade and investment flows between the two countries, creating new market opportunities for AI-driven products and services.

By combining India’s scale, digital infrastructure and talent base with Sweden’s innovation ecosystem and industrial expertise, SITAC is expected to accelerate commercialisation pathways and global competitiveness.

The agreement signals India’s growing role in shaping international AI partnerships and underscores the importance of trusted, cross-border collaboration in navigating the rapidly evolving digital economy.