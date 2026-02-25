Left Menu

Kamlesh Paswan Reviews Rural Schemes, Leads Plantation Drive in Majuli
Union Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan continued his official visit to Assam’s Majuli district on February 25, 2026, engaging in a series of development-focused and community outreach programmes aimed at strengthening grassroots welfare and rural livelihoods.

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive

The Minister participated in the plantation initiative titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” near Court Field, Garamur, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community participation.

The programme emphasised citizen involvement in ecological conservation while promoting awareness about environmental responsibility at the local level.

Visit to Anganwadi and Primary School

Shri Paswan visited the Gubinpur Model Anganwadi Centre (AWC) and Gubinpur LP School, where he interacted with students, parents, teachers and anganwadi workers.

During the visit, he:

  • Reviewed infrastructure and facilities

  • Encouraged students in their academic journey

  • Appreciated frontline workers for their role in child welfare

  • Highlighted the importance of parental involvement

The Minister underscored the critical role of early childhood care, nutrition and foundational education in building a self-reliant and empowered India.

Seminar on Rural Livelihoods and Employment

The Minister later attended a seminar on “Vikasit Bharat – Guarantee for Rojgar and Ajeevika Mission – Gramin (VB-G RAM-G)” at the Integrated DC Office, Garamur.

The event was attended by Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, senior district officials and administrative officers.

Discussions centred on:

  • Strengthening rural livelihoods

  • Promoting self-employment

  • Enhancing skill development

  • Ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare schemes

The seminar highlighted the Centre’s focus on inclusive rural growth and economic empowerment through targeted development programmes.

Centre’s Continued Support for Majuli

Following the engagements, Shri Paswan addressed the media and expressed satisfaction over the progress of Rural Development initiatives in Majuli district.

He reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to holistic rural development, emphasising that sustained efforts in livelihood promotion, education and environmental conservation are key pillars of the Vikasit Bharat vision.

The visit reflected the government’s continued emphasis on grassroots engagement, environmental stewardship and strengthening rural economies through coordinated development efforts.

 

