Delhi High Court's Landmark Decisions: Rights, Safety, and Personalities

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday addressed a series of high-profile cases, each with significant societal implications. Notably, the court questioned the 'disproportionate' biometric data collection by law enforcement agencies.

In another case, the court denied anticipatory bail to contractors whose negligence allegedly led to a biker's tragic death. Additionally, a plea related to the Air India crash was dismissed, stating no necessity to amend the investigation report.

Further, the proceedings examined legal motions concerning Congress leader Alka Lamba's involvement in a protest, while Yoga guru Ramdev received court protection against unauthorized usage of his persona. The court also clarified legal perspectives on breakup-related suicides, emphasizing the complexity of such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)