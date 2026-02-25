Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Landmark Decisions: Rights, Safety, and Personalities

The Delhi High Court made several key decisions: on biometric data collection as 'disproportionate,' denied bail in a biker's death, rejected a PIL related to an Air India crash, addressed legal challenges against Congress's Alka Lamba, protected Yoga guru Ramdev's personality rights, and discussed breakup-related suicide abetment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:47 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday addressed a series of high-profile cases, each with significant societal implications. Notably, the court questioned the 'disproportionate' biometric data collection by law enforcement agencies.

In another case, the court denied anticipatory bail to contractors whose negligence allegedly led to a biker's tragic death. Additionally, a plea related to the Air India crash was dismissed, stating no necessity to amend the investigation report.

Further, the proceedings examined legal motions concerning Congress leader Alka Lamba's involvement in a protest, while Yoga guru Ramdev received court protection against unauthorized usage of his persona. The court also clarified legal perspectives on breakup-related suicides, emphasizing the complexity of such cases.

