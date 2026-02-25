IAF, EAC Cup Races Held with Grandeur at Royal Calcutta Turf Club

The prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF) Cup and Eastern Air Command (EAC) Cup races were held in grand style at the historic Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) on 25 February 2026, reaffirming the enduring association between the Indian Air Force and one of the country’s oldest racing institutions.

Instituted in 1996, the annual fixtures celebrate the legacy, valour and heritage of the IAF, while strengthening civil-military bonds through sporting tradition.

A Historic Venue, A Proud Legacy

Founded in 1847 and granted the title ‘Royal’ in 1912, the RCTC remains one of India’s most prestigious horse racing organisations. The IAF and EAC Cup races continue to be hosted at the iconic venue as a tribute to the Indian Air Force’s contributions to national security and service.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Graces the Event

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, attended the event as Chief Guest and presented the trophies alongside Air Marshal IS Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.

This year’s winners were:

IAF Cup: Antony Raj S. riding Abhicandra, owned by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat

EAC Cup: MS Deora riding Laguna Seca, owned by M/s Caimhill Stud Farms Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd.

Celebrating Camaraderie and Unity

The Chief of the Air Staff described the event as a significant milestone in fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the bond between the defence forces and the broader community.

The occasion witnessed enthusiastic participation and was attended by senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, underscoring the spirit of jointness and unity among India’s armed forces.

IAF Band Adds to the Splendour

An enthralling performance by the Indian Air Force Band added ceremonial elegance to the day. Their harmonious renditions captivated the audience and reflected the pride, discipline and tradition of the Air Force.

The successful conduct of the IAF and EAC Cup races once again highlighted the seamless blend of military heritage, sporting excellence and public engagement — celebrating both tradition and teamwork at one of India’s most historic sporting venues.