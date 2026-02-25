Sisisi Tolashe Urges Bold Digital Shift to Tackle Youth Job Crisis

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has called for urgent and bold digital action to accelerate youth employment, challenging delegates at the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Social Sector Conference to confront South Africa’s unemployment crisis with innovation and urgency.

Addressing more than 300 delegates in Durban on Tuesday, the Minister said job creation remains a central priority of the 7th Administration under the Government of National Unity, with a sharp focus on youth empowerment.

One Million Jobs by 2030

“We must be able to respond directly to the challenge of creating over one million job opportunities by 2030,” she said.

She described the conference as a strategic platform to harness the energy, creativity and talent of young people, while repositioning the social sector to be digitally skilled, inclusive and future-ready.

From Vulnerability to Resilience

The three-day conference brings together representatives from government, the private sector and civil society to chart a renewed path for inclusive development.

In her welcome address, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga described the gathering as a decisive turning point anchored on the call to move “from vulnerability to resilience.”

“The conference is about migrating from vulnerability to resilience,” she said, emphasising innovation, skills development and sustainable work opportunities as key pillars.

Shinga highlighted that the EPWP social sector remains a critical pathway for unlocking work opportunities, particularly for unemployed youth, and must continuously adapt to changing socio-economic realities.

Aligning with National Development Goals

Director-General of the Department of Social Development, Peter Netshipale, said the EPWP Social Sector Conference forms part of the democratic government’s enduring legacy.

“The EPWP Social Sector Conference is a legacy of a democratic government as it is linked to the current five-year Medium Term Development Plan 2024–2029 strategic framework,” he said.

He noted that the conference aligns with broader government priorities, including job creation, poverty alleviation and strengthening social protection systems.

Digital Skills for Inclusive Growth

Held under the theme “Revolutionising access to social services through digital skills in the EPWP social sector,” the conference is focusing on how technology can:

Expand access to social services

Improve programme efficiency

Equip beneficiaries with future-ready digital skills

Strengthen community resilience

Delegates are expected to adopt practical resolutions aimed at accelerating the transition from vulnerability to resilience and ensuring the EPWP social sector remains a dynamic instrument for inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods.