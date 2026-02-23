Left Menu

STF Jawan Injured in Bijapur IED Blast

An STF jawan was injured by a pressure IED planted by Naxalites during an operation in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The incident underscores the persistent threat of IEDs in the Bastar region, affecting both security forces and civilians. Previous casualties include a senior police officer last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:19 IST
STF Jawan Injured in Bijapur IED Blast
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured on Monday in an IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police sources. The pressure improvised explosive device (IED) detonated while security forces were conducting an operation in the area.

The jawan came into contact with the IED, resulting in an explosion that caused injuries. After initial medical treatment, he was transferred to a medical center for further care. The incident highlights the ongoing threats in the Bastar region, which is plagued by Maoist insurgency.

Historically, security personnel and civilians have been targeted by IEDs set up by Maoists in the interior regions of Bastar. In a similar incident last June, Konta's Additional Superintendent of Police, Akash Rao Girepunje, was killed by an IED in Sukma district, underlining the persistent dangers in these conflict-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

 Global
3
Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

 India
4
Euro Zone Economic Shifts as US Tariff Changes Stir Market Waters

Euro Zone Economic Shifts as US Tariff Changes Stir Market Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026