STF Jawan Injured in Bijapur IED Blast

A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured on Monday in an IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to police sources. The pressure improvised explosive device (IED) detonated while security forces were conducting an operation in the area.

The jawan came into contact with the IED, resulting in an explosion that caused injuries. After initial medical treatment, he was transferred to a medical center for further care. The incident highlights the ongoing threats in the Bastar region, which is plagued by Maoist insurgency.

Historically, security personnel and civilians have been targeted by IEDs set up by Maoists in the interior regions of Bastar. In a similar incident last June, Konta's Additional Superintendent of Police, Akash Rao Girepunje, was killed by an IED in Sukma district, underlining the persistent dangers in these conflict-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)