Crackdown on Illegal Mining: A Zero-Tolerance Approach in Jammu and Kashmir

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance against illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir. He announced that harsh measures would be taken against those violating the laws and negligent officials in the region.

During an inspection of the riverbed area near the fourth Bridge over the Tawi river, he discovered ongoing illegal mining activities. Choudhary instructed the PWD chief engineer to file an FIR against the perpetrators. He emphasized that all mining blocks are currently non-functional, and no extraction should occur within these zones.

Stressing the importance of adherence to the rules, Choudhary directed that no department, including those involved in flood control or dredging works, should undertake activities without the necessary approvals. Unauthorized use of machinery in riverbeds will not be tolerated, as highlighted by the deputy chief minister.