Jharkhand High Court Rejects Kamlesh Singh Family's Petition in Money Laundering Case

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dealt a blow to the family of former minister Kamlesh Singh by rejecting their petition in a high-profile money laundering case.

Surya Sonal Singh, Ankita Singh, and Narendra Mohan Singh, relatives of the accused, had sought to quash the enforcement action initiated against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They argued that their involvement was purely circumstantial, stemming from their family ties with Kamlesh Singh.

The court, however, sided with the ED's evidence, highlighting how Rs 83 lakh was allegedly rotated through multiple accounts in a single day as part of a systematic attempt to launder illicit funds. The money, authorities claim, ultimately reverted back to Kamlesh Singh, who alongside his wife, is accused of laundering a total of Rs 5.83 crore.