North Korea's Diplomatic Tensions Reignite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the future of North Korea-U.S. relations relies on the United States' approach. This announcement comes amid North Korea excluding South Korea from discussions and hosting a military parade marked by a significant party congress, as reported by state media KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that the future prospects of relations between North Korea and the U.S. are contingent upon the attitude of the United States, according to the North Korean state media.

The announcement notably excludes any potential dialogue with South Korea, reflecting ongoing tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

Simultaneously, North Korea conducted a military parade to honor a crucial party congress, a symbolic display of power, as covered by state media outlet KCNA.

