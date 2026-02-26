North Korea's Diplomatic Tensions Reignite
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the future of North Korea-U.S. relations relies on the United States' approach. This announcement comes amid North Korea excluding South Korea from discussions and hosting a military parade marked by a significant party congress, as reported by state media KCNA.
Updated: 26-02-2026 04:03 IST
- South Korea
