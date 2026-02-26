North Korea's Diplomatic Tensions Reignite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that the future prospects of relations between North Korea and the U.S. are contingent upon the attitude of the United States, according to the North Korean state media.

The announcement notably excludes any potential dialogue with South Korea, reflecting ongoing tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

Simultaneously, North Korea conducted a military parade to honor a crucial party congress, a symbolic display of power, as covered by state media outlet KCNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)