Tensions Rise as Iran Eyes Nuclear Program Rebuild

The United States has gathered evidence indicating that Iran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear program after a series of U.S.-led military strikes on Iranian sites in June, according to Vice President JD Vance.

President Donald Trump has consistently declared that the June strikes were successful in destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities and vowed to prevent Tehran from reestablishing its nuclear program. 'The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,' Vance stated to reporters ahead of upcoming Geneva talks between U.S. and Iranian delegates.

The talks will take place in Geneva, where U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are slated to meet with an Iranian delegation on Thursday. The discussions aim to determine whether a diplomatic agreement can be reached, amid a significant U.S. military presence in the region.

