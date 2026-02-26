Tensions Rise as Iran Eyes Nuclear Program Rebuild
The United States has observed signs of Iran attempting to rebuild its nuclear program following U.S. strikes in June. Vice President JD Vance emphasized that the U.S. will not permit Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons. Delegations from both countries will engage in talks in Geneva to seek a resolution.
The United States has gathered evidence indicating that Iran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear program after a series of U.S.-led military strikes on Iranian sites in June, according to Vice President JD Vance.
President Donald Trump has consistently declared that the June strikes were successful in destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities and vowed to prevent Tehran from reestablishing its nuclear program. 'The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,' Vance stated to reporters ahead of upcoming Geneva talks between U.S. and Iranian delegates.
The talks will take place in Geneva, where U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are slated to meet with an Iranian delegation on Thursday. The discussions aim to determine whether a diplomatic agreement can be reached, amid a significant U.S. military presence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump begins delivering State of the Union address, reports AP.
Japanese National's Detention in Tehran Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Donald Trump's State of the Union: A Pivotal Address Amid Turbulence
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Trump's Stance on Tehran
Tehran & Washington: Negotiating Under Tension