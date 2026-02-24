Diplomacy Over Conflict: Trump's Stance on Tehran

In a decisive stance, U.S. President Donald Trump prioritizes diplomacy in interactions with Tehran, according to a statement by his spokeswoman on Tuesday. However, the possibility of utilizing military force remains on the table.

Speaking from the White House, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump retains the authority on decisions relating to Iran. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss the matter with top congressional leaders, indicating the gravity of the situation.

The United States has strategically positioned a significant naval presence near Iran, signaling preparedness for potential military actions. President Trump's recent ultimatum gave Tehran 10 to 15 days for negotiation, which he might address further during his State of the Union address.