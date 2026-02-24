Diplomacy Over Conflict: Trump's Stance on Tehran
President Donald Trump's primary approach to dealing with Iran is through diplomacy, although he is prepared to use military force if deemed necessary. His spokeswoman confirmed this as Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to brief top congressional leaders about the situation in Iran.
In a decisive stance, U.S. President Donald Trump prioritizes diplomacy in interactions with Tehran, according to a statement by his spokeswoman on Tuesday. However, the possibility of utilizing military force remains on the table.
Speaking from the White House, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump retains the authority on decisions relating to Iran. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss the matter with top congressional leaders, indicating the gravity of the situation.
The United States has strategically positioned a significant naval presence near Iran, signaling preparedness for potential military actions. President Trump's recent ultimatum gave Tehran 10 to 15 days for negotiation, which he might address further during his State of the Union address.
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio's Caribbean Mission: Reasserting US Influence in the Western Hemisphere
Tehran & Washington: Negotiating Under Tension
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission to Strengthen Caribbean Ties
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India, says US Ambassador Gor.