Interstate Police Tensions Flare Over Arrests Tied to AI Summit Protest

The arrest of three Youth Congress activists by Delhi Police sparked tensions with Himachal Pradesh Police, who accused them of illegal procedures. A standoff ensued as Delhi officers tried to transport the detainees to Delhi, with both police teams alleging each was obstructing justice, highlighting interstate law enforcement challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:32 IST
Interstate Police Tensions Flare Over Arrests Tied to AI Summit Protest
In a dramatic turn of events, tensions escalated between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Police as officers from the national capital were detained while attempting to transport three Youth Congress activists linked to a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit.

The Himachal Police accused the Delhi team of failing to follow procedural norms, including not informing local law enforcement prior to the arrests, resulting in a kidnapping case being filed against them. Conversely, the Delhi Police claimed to have secured the necessary transit remand documentation.

The standoff resulted in multiple detentions at the Shogi border, inconveniencing local commuters. Amid the turmoil, accusations flew between police teams, with the matter raising concerns about interstate cooperation in law enforcement.

