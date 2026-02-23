Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Activist Wangchuk's NSA Detention

The Supreme Court deferred a hearing on Gitanjali J Angmo's plea challenging her husband, Sonam Wangchuk's, detention under the NSA. Wangchuk was accused of inciting violence in Leh. The government justified his detention, citing national security concerns, while Angmo called it an arbitrary violation of rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:29 IST
The Supreme Court has postponed until February 26 the hearing concerning Gitanjali J Angmo's plea against the detention of her husband, the jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The adjournment came due to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's unavailability.

Previously, questions were raised about the necessity of Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act, given his health. Wangchuk stands accused of inciting violence in Leh, an event where four people died, and 161 were injured. The government asserts that Wangchuk posed a national security risk, justifying his detention.

Angmo has countered these claims, arguing Wangchuk's detention as unlawful and a violation of his rights. Despite allegations, Wangchuk, held in Jodhpur Central Jail, denies any intent to incite governmental overthrow, referencing his right to protest peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

