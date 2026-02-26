Left Menu

NZDF to Trial Kiwi-Made Combat Drones in Capability Boost

“NZDF will buy and trial advanced uncrewed systems from New Zealand company Syos Aerospace, enabling access to mission-ready, combat proven technology,” Ms Collins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:53 IST
NZDF to Trial Kiwi-Made Combat Drones in Capability Boost
Ms Collins said the trials will inform future procurement decisions as Defence updates its long-term capability planning. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand’s Defence Force will trial a suite of locally developed air, land and sea drones in a major step toward modernising military capability while accelerating growth in the domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Judith Collins announced today.

The trials will see NZDF acquire and evaluate advanced uncrewed systems from New Zealand firm Syos Aerospace, supported by Sysdoc for training delivery and Hirtenberger Defence Technology for advanced systems integration.

Kiwi Technology at the Frontline

“NZDF will buy and trial advanced uncrewed systems from New Zealand company Syos Aerospace, enabling access to mission-ready, combat proven technology,” Ms Collins said.

The systems to be delivered in coming months include:

  • SG400 Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) – for logistics and ground support roles

  • SM300 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) – designed for maritime patrol and surveillance

  • SA2 ISR Drone – for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations

  • SA7 One-Way Effector Drone – a tactical strike capability platform

The Army and Navy will conduct operational trials across a range of real-world scenarios, including transporting supplies in contested environments, maritime patrol missions, and route reconnaissance tasks.

Responding to Rapidly Evolving Warfare

Uncrewed systems have become central to modern military operations worldwide, offering enhanced surveillance, force protection, and operational reach at lower cost and risk than traditional crewed platforms.

Ms Collins said the trials will inform future procurement decisions as Defence updates its long-term capability planning.

“This will inform future capability decisions on a technology that has rapidly become central to modern military operations,” she said.

The integration of air, land and sea autonomous platforms reflects a shift toward multi-domain operations, where forces operate seamlessly across environments using digitally connected systems.

Backing Local Industry and Reducing Supply Chain Risk

The initiative aligns with the Government’s Defence Industry Strategy, announced last year, which sets out how Defence and industry will collaborate to deliver the Defence Capability Plan while strengthening economic growth and export potential.

“Having cutting-edge drone technology developed and supported by local businesses will reduce supply chain risk and strengthen our resilience — exactly what the strategy is designed for,” Ms Collins said.

By sourcing advanced systems domestically, NZDF aims to:

  • Strengthen sovereign capability

  • Reduce reliance on overseas suppliers

  • Support high-tech manufacturing jobs

  • Expand defence export pathways

The partnership model — combining platform development, systems support, and training — is designed to build long-term capability within New Zealand’s defence ecosystem.

Building Future-Ready Defence

“In an increasingly contested world, we’re building the future by equipping our Defence Force with innovative Kiwi products to keep our people safe,” Ms Collins said.

The trials mark one of the most significant steps yet in integrating New Zealand-designed autonomous systems into frontline Defence operations, signalling a broader shift toward high-tech, domestically supported capability in response to evolving global security challenges.

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal

South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal

 South Korea
2
Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North

Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North

 South Korea
3
Social Media Face-Off: Mahua Moitra and C S Murugan Clash Over Electoral Roll Controversy

Social Media Face-Off: Mahua Moitra and C S Murugan Clash Over Electoral Rol...

 India
4
SC commences hearing in suo motu case over chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT's class 8 curriculum.

SC commences hearing in suo motu case over chapter on judicial corruption in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026