NZDF to Trial Kiwi-Made Combat Drones in Capability Boost

New Zealand’s Defence Force will trial a suite of locally developed air, land and sea drones in a major step toward modernising military capability while accelerating growth in the domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Judith Collins announced today.

The trials will see NZDF acquire and evaluate advanced uncrewed systems from New Zealand firm Syos Aerospace, supported by Sysdoc for training delivery and Hirtenberger Defence Technology for advanced systems integration.

Kiwi Technology at the Frontline

“NZDF will buy and trial advanced uncrewed systems from New Zealand company Syos Aerospace, enabling access to mission-ready, combat proven technology,” Ms Collins said.

The systems to be delivered in coming months include:

SG400 Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) – for logistics and ground support roles

SM300 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) – designed for maritime patrol and surveillance

SA2 ISR Drone – for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations

SA7 One-Way Effector Drone – a tactical strike capability platform

The Army and Navy will conduct operational trials across a range of real-world scenarios, including transporting supplies in contested environments, maritime patrol missions, and route reconnaissance tasks.

Responding to Rapidly Evolving Warfare

Uncrewed systems have become central to modern military operations worldwide, offering enhanced surveillance, force protection, and operational reach at lower cost and risk than traditional crewed platforms.

Ms Collins said the trials will inform future procurement decisions as Defence updates its long-term capability planning.

“This will inform future capability decisions on a technology that has rapidly become central to modern military operations,” she said.

The integration of air, land and sea autonomous platforms reflects a shift toward multi-domain operations, where forces operate seamlessly across environments using digitally connected systems.

Backing Local Industry and Reducing Supply Chain Risk

The initiative aligns with the Government’s Defence Industry Strategy, announced last year, which sets out how Defence and industry will collaborate to deliver the Defence Capability Plan while strengthening economic growth and export potential.

“Having cutting-edge drone technology developed and supported by local businesses will reduce supply chain risk and strengthen our resilience — exactly what the strategy is designed for,” Ms Collins said.

By sourcing advanced systems domestically, NZDF aims to:

Strengthen sovereign capability

Reduce reliance on overseas suppliers

Support high-tech manufacturing jobs

Expand defence export pathways

The partnership model — combining platform development, systems support, and training — is designed to build long-term capability within New Zealand’s defence ecosystem.

Building Future-Ready Defence

“In an increasingly contested world, we’re building the future by equipping our Defence Force with innovative Kiwi products to keep our people safe,” Ms Collins said.

The trials mark one of the most significant steps yet in integrating New Zealand-designed autonomous systems into frontline Defence operations, signalling a broader shift toward high-tech, domestically supported capability in response to evolving global security challenges.