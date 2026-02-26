Left Menu

Rebuilding Ukraine: A Post-War Prosperity Path Amidst Diplomatic Stalemate

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are meeting in Geneva to discuss post-war reconstruction and potential funding to revitalize Ukraine's economy, despite stalled peace negotiations with Russia. Highlighted is a $588 billion rebuilding plan needing $800 billion over a decade, framed within broader discussions on ending the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:06 IST
Ukrainian and U.S. officials gathered in Geneva on Thursday to deliberate on vital post-war reconstruction efforts. Despite a persistent impasse in peace talks with Russia, discussions will feature a proposed $800 billion prosperity package aimed at rebuilding Ukraine's shattered economy.

The strategic discussions include U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are advancing dialogue on Ukraine's economic restoration. Notably, there is no scheduled media engagement from the Ukrainian delegation following these discussions.

Amid relentless Russian military onslaughts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored reconstruction as essential in broader peace efforts. As Kyiv holds firm on territorial integrity, the U.S.-mediated talks seek a breakthrough in Europe's largest conflict since WWII.

(With inputs from agencies.)

