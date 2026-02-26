Left Menu

China Stocks Slump Ahead of Key Parliamentary Meeting

China's stock markets fell on Thursday, ending a brief rally following the Lunar New Year, amid cautious investor sentiment before the upcoming annual parliamentary session. Significant declines in property and tech stocks weighed heavily despite gains in the AI sector spurred by positive Nvidia earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:08 IST
China Stocks Slump Ahead of Key Parliamentary Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock markets ended lower on Thursday, halting a short-lived rally as the post-Lunar New Year market enthusiasm faded. Investors held back from significant trading decisions ahead of a crucial annual parliamentary meeting scheduled for next week.

The CSI300 index dropped 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite index remained flat at 4,146.63, losing its early gains. Property stocks experienced notable declines, with the CSI 300 Real Estate Index plummeting 3.3% following Shanghai's relaxed home purchase restrictions for non-residents.

Despite the downturn, the AI sector saw positive movement. The CSI AI Index rose by 1.7%, bolstered by Nvidia's upbeat earnings, calming fears of disruption. Meanwhile, the tech sector's regional rally continued, with notable contributions from DeepSeek's forthcoming developments in AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

 Global
2
India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnerships

India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnership...

 Israel
3
Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

 India
4
Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026