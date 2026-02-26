Left Menu

Vice President Urges Embrace of Swadeshi Innovation at Kashmir Convocation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, at the University of Kashmir's 21st convocation, urged students to shed colonial mindsets for India to lead in global innovations. He praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts to invigorate the entrepreneurial environment, highlighted recent infrastructure projects, and advised students on drug avoidance and mindful social media use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:14 IST
Vice President Urges Embrace of Swadeshi Innovation at Kashmir Convocation
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive address at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on the nation to discard colonial influences to spearhead global innovation. He encouraged graduates to engage in Swadeshi innovation grounded in local knowledge and resources.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Radhakrishnan credited Indian scientists with developing one of the best COVID-19 vaccines, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance over the profit-driven motives of Western economies.

The Vice President also highlighted infrastructure projects like the development of Srinagar International Airport and the Chenab rail bridge, urging students to see these as more than engineering feats but as keys to social harmony and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026