Vice President Urges Embrace of Swadeshi Innovation at Kashmir Convocation

In an assertive address at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on the nation to discard colonial influences to spearhead global innovation. He encouraged graduates to engage in Swadeshi innovation grounded in local knowledge and resources.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Radhakrishnan credited Indian scientists with developing one of the best COVID-19 vaccines, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance over the profit-driven motives of Western economies.

The Vice President also highlighted infrastructure projects like the development of Srinagar International Airport and the Chenab rail bridge, urging students to see these as more than engineering feats but as keys to social harmony and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)