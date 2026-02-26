Left Menu

EU Court Rules Hungary Violated Media Laws over Klubradio

The European Union's top court has ruled that Hungary breached EU law by not renewing the license of independent broadcaster Klubradio, which was taken off air in February 2021 after 19 years. Though Hungary cited various offences, Klubradio, now online-only, often features government critics.

In a pivotal decision on Thursday, the European Union's top court ruled that Hungary breached EU law by failing to renew the license of independent broadcaster Klubradio.

Klubradio, which was abruptly taken off air in February 2021 after 19 years of broadcasting, faced accusations from Hungary's media authority of a series of regulatory offences.

Now operating solely online, Klubradio continues to air political and talk shows that frequently feature guests critical of government policies.

