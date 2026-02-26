EU Court Rules Hungary Violated Media Laws over Klubradio

In a pivotal decision on Thursday, the European Union's top court ruled that Hungary breached EU law by failing to renew the license of independent broadcaster Klubradio.

Klubradio, which was abruptly taken off air in February 2021 after 19 years of broadcasting, faced accusations from Hungary's media authority of a series of regulatory offences.

Now operating solely online, Klubradio continues to air political and talk shows that frequently feature guests critical of government policies.

