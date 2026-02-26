Left Menu

British Nationals Imprisoned in Bali for Drug Offences

Two British nationals were sentenced to prison in Bali for drug offences. Kial Robinson received an 11-year term and Piran Wilkinson an 8-year term after being found with and attempting to collect drugs. Both accepted their sentences in light of Indonesia's stringent anti-narcotics laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:44 IST
British Nationals Imprisoned in Bali for Drug Offences

In a significant enforcement of Indonesia's rigorous anti-drug laws, an Indonesian court sentenced two British nationals for drug offences in Bali.

Kial Garth Robinson was handed an 11-year sentence and Piran Ezra Wilkinson was given an eight-year term by the Denpasar court. Robinson was caught last September with 1.321 kg of cocaine upon his arrival in Bali, while Wilkinson was arrested a day later while attempting to collect the drugs.

Both men claimed to have met in Barcelona under the direction of an individual named Santos. Despite the severe penalties, the two men accepted their sentences. Their legal representatives acknowledged the rulings, citing them as a stark reminder of the strict legal environment in Indonesia regarding drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
2
EU and Arab Nations Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Tensions

EU and Arab Nations Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Tensions

 Belgium
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Win Celebrated with Cash Prize

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Win Celebrated with Cash Prize

 India
4
Trump to Address Nation Amidst U.S. Strikes in Iran

Trump to Address Nation Amidst U.S. Strikes in Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026