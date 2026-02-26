British Nationals Imprisoned in Bali for Drug Offences

In a significant enforcement of Indonesia's rigorous anti-drug laws, an Indonesian court sentenced two British nationals for drug offences in Bali.

Kial Garth Robinson was handed an 11-year sentence and Piran Ezra Wilkinson was given an eight-year term by the Denpasar court. Robinson was caught last September with 1.321 kg of cocaine upon his arrival in Bali, while Wilkinson was arrested a day later while attempting to collect the drugs.

Both men claimed to have met in Barcelona under the direction of an individual named Santos. Despite the severe penalties, the two men accepted their sentences. Their legal representatives acknowledged the rulings, citing them as a stark reminder of the strict legal environment in Indonesia regarding drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)