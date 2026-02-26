Jharkhand's Plan to Safeguard Tribal Fund Utilization

In a significant move, Jharkhand's minister Chamra Linda declared that the state will introduce a law to curtail the diversion of Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds, which are crucial for tribal communities' welfare. Linda highlighted the misuse of these funds by various departments during his address in the Jharkhand assembly.

Without an overseeing agency, funds intended for scheduled areas have been reportedly misutilized elsewhere. Drawing inspiration from Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, which have enacted similar legislation, the Jharkhand government plans to craft a robust law to safeguard tribal interests.

The issue of scholarships for OBC students also drew attention, with Linda criticizing the Centre for not releasing adequate funds. The state aims to remove restrictions preventing it from utilizing its portion of funds independently, ensuring timely scholarship distribution for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)