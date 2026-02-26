Tragic Overturn: Fatal Accident Shakes Raigarh District

Tragedy struck in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh when a mini goods van overturned, killing four and injuring 25. The accident happened Wednesday night on the Kapu-Khamhar road, according to Siddhant Tiwari, Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Dharamjaigarh.

Those affected were returning to Bangursuta village from an engagement ceremony in the Gosipodi area. The van, apparently speeding, lost control and overturned, leading to immediate fatalities for two individuals while two others died later during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Kalaram Rathia, Sattar Singh Sidar, Neeraj Singh, and Ijbal Singh, all from Bangursuta. An official investigation is now underway, and the driver faces charges as authorities have seized the damaged vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)