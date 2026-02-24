Shooting Incident Near Kashmere Gate: No Injuries Reported

Unidentified attackers allegedly fired shots at the vehicle of a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Kashmere Gate, according to reliable sources.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this alarming incident which has drawn police attention.

Police authorities have promptly deployed teams to the scene. They are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity, aiming to piece together the actual sequence of events surrounding the occurrence. Further developments are keenly awaited as investigations continue.