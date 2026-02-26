Left Menu

West Bengal to Revolutionize Education with 430 New Model Schools

West Bengal plans to establish 430 model schools with an investment of nearly Rs 2,500 crore, funded by the Asian Development Bank. The initiative aims to enhance educational infrastructure, featuring smart classrooms, eco-friendly buildings, and inclusive facilities for specially-abled students, particularly benefiting 87 backward blocks.

West Bengal is set to transform its education landscape by establishing 430 model schools, thanks to a financial boost of nearly Rs 2,500 crore from the Asian Development Bank. This was announced by the state's education minister, Bratya Basu, following a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna.

The initiative aims to establish a model school in every block, with the addition of two in each of the 87 backward blocks, to ensure comprehensive educational coverage across the state. Basu highlighted that the schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, eco-friendly buildings, and the latest digital infrastructure.

In an effort to promote inclusivity, these institutions will also offer specialized facilities for libraries, sports, and inclusive education for specially-abled children. This project promises enhanced learning environments and better educational outcomes for students in West Bengal.

