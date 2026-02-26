Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Reviews Electoral Roll Revision

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court convened a critical meeting with the chief electoral officer and top state officials to evaluate progress in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

This has become necessary after the Supreme Court highlighted the state government's shortfall in providing adequate grade 'A' officers for the task. Chief Justice Sujoy Paul has already organized two meetings this week to ensure the task is on track.

The revision, a pressing concern, seeks to address logical discrepancies found in voter lists, including mismatches in parental details and age discrepancies. Such measures are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

