Gunfire Erupts in East Delhi: Motive Behind Attack Unclear

In a dramatic incident raising alarms in East Delhi, unidentified men on motorcycles opened fire at a house in the Farsh Bazar area early on Wednesday. Captured on CCTV, two riders were seen firing at the house's entry gate before escaping, raising questions about the motive behind the attack.

Rushed to the scene by a PCR call, police found empty cartridges but no injuries were reported. The house is owned by Talib, a 29-year-old who runs fruit and vegetable stalls nearby. Authorities reveal the motive is unclear, but old enmity or threats cannot be ruled out.

An intensified investigation is underway, examining various angles including potential ransom demands. CCTV footage around the area is being scrutinized to identify the assailants, and witness statements have been recorded as officials endeavor to solve this unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)