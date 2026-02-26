Doubt Clears: Man Acquitted in 2016 Robbery Case

A court has acquitted Rahul Sharma in a 2016 robbery case, citing serious doubts about his involvement. This decision overturns the previous conviction and sentence imposed by a trial court.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar highlighted the lack of identification by complainant Atul Goel during a police test identification parade (TIP), which was crucial to the prosecution's case. Although Goel later identified Sharma during the trial, the court noted that such identification, without prior corroboration, holds little evidential value.

The incident occurred on August 5, 2016, when Goel was robbed at gunpoint. He identified co-accused Zahid during the TIP but not Sharma. Judge Kumar emphasized that the suspect's first-time identification in the courtroom, after a significant lapse of time from the incident and without earlier identification, weakened the evidence against Sharma. Consequently, the court set aside the conviction.

