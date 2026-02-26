Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Police Nab Trio with Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores

Three individuals were arrested in Navi Mumbai for possession of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 12.91 crore. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle and found the drug concealed in a trolley bag. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigations continue.

26-02-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have apprehended three men allegedly in possession of hydroponic cannabis valued at Rs 12.91 crore, sources confirmed on Thursday. Officers took swift action upon receiving a tip-off, setting a trap near CIDCO Exhibition Centre and Rajasthan Bhavan, located close to Vashi railway station, on February 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), Pankaj Dahane, stated that the team intercepted a car at 5 am on the designated day. Hidden within a trolley bag, they discovered 12.910 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis, sometimes known as 'hydro ganja,' a substance cultivated using nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

The detained individuals have been identified as Shyam Shivkumar Vanvani (45) from Ulhasnagar, alongside Sandeep Dilip Patil (35) and Aniket Sunil Telangi (27) from Parvati, Pune. An investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is ongoing, with efforts focused on dismantling the broader drug distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

