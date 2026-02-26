High Court to Hear Imran Khan's Appeal in Al-Qadir Trust Case

The Islamabad High Court has slated March 11 as the date for hearing appeals filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, regarding their sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Both were convicted in January 2025, with Khan facing 14 years in prison and Bushra seven years.

The high-profile couple had appealed against their conviction soon after, but their case wasn't immediately scheduled for a hearing. This delay led to further petitions for an expedited hearing, prompting the court's recent decision to address the matter on March 11.

This significant move comes after arguments, including the disclosure of Khan's eye ailment, presented by Barrister Salman Safdar, who underscored how both appeals have languished for nearly a year. The case hinges on their alleged losses caused to the exchequer via the Al-Qadir Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)