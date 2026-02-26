Zomi Council Demands Swift CBI Probe into MLA's Attack

The Zomi Council, the principal tribal organization in Manipur's Churachandpur district, has demanded an expedited CBI investigation into the attack on the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.

In a strongly worded memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the council condemned what it described as the Centre's failure to bring justice to Valte, who represented Thanlon constituency.

Valte was attacked by a mob in Imphal in May 2023, at the beginning of ethnic unrest in the state. The council has called for prompt action under Article 355 of the Constitution and stressed the need for a structured dialogue to fulfill the political aspirations of the Zo tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)