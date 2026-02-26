Parliamentary Shake-up: Top Generals Dismissed

In a significant reshuffle, China's National People's Congress has expelled five generals of the People's Liberation Army, including prominent figures such as Li Qiaoming and Shen Jinlong, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The dismissed officials include not only high-ranking generals like Li and Shen but also provide insight into broader political shifts, impacting military branches such as the Navy, Air Force, and Information Support Force. This reshuffle may indicate deeper strategic or political changes within the PLA.

The statement further revealed the removal of several other military officers and provincial officials, like Sun Shaocheng, a former party chief in Inner Mongolia, illuminating a widespread reorganization effort within China's political landscape.