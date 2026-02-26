'Drug Trafficking: House Seized in Kashmir Bust'
The Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a residential property valued at Rs 44 lakh in Shopian, allegedly linked to illegal drug activities. The house belonged to Abdul Rashid Koka, who faces multiple charges under narcotics law. Authorities followed legal procedures during the property attachment.
In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a residential property valued at Rs 44 lakh in the Shopian district, citing its alleged links to illegal drug trade.
The property belonged to Abdul Rashid Koka, a resident of Melhura Zainapora, who has faced multiple charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials assert that the property's acquisition was funded by the proceeds from illicit drug sales.
The attachment was carried out with strict adherence to legal protocols, with a police team, magistrate, and local authorities overseeing the process.