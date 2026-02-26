Election Commission Reviews Tamil Nadu Poll Preparedness, Flags Money Power

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, conducted a comprehensive review of preparedness for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections during a high-level visit to Chennai on Thursday.

The review covered every aspect of election management — from electoral roll readiness and EVM logistics to law and order, enforcement action and voter outreach — signalling the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) focus on ensuring a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

All-Party Meeting: Focus on Level Playing Field

As part of the visit, the Commission held consultations with representatives of recognized national and state political parties, including:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Indian National Congress

National People’s Party

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Naam Tamilar Katchi

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Most parties appreciated the Commission for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in the state.

However, several parties urged the Commission to take stringent measures to curb the use of money power, inducements and distribution of freebies during the election period. Some parties also suggested increasing the number of flying squads and surveillance teams to prevent electoral malpractices.

Additionally, certain parties requested that upcoming festivals be taken into consideration while finalising the polling schedule.

Assurances from the Commission

Responding to the concerns, CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar assured political parties that their suggestions would be duly considered.

He reiterated that elections are conducted strictly in accordance with law and emphasized the Commission’s commitment to conducting polls in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Enforcement and Administrative Review

Following the interaction with political parties, the Commission held an extensive review meeting with:

Heads and Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies

Inspectors General (IGs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs)

District Election Officers (DEOs)

Superintendents of Police (SPs)

The review covered election planning, EVM management, logistics coordination, training of polling personnel, seizure monitoring, law and order preparedness, and voter awareness campaigns.

The Commission directed enforcement agencies to act with complete impartiality and to firmly clamp down on inducement-related activities, including illegal cash distribution and other electoral violations.

Zero Tolerance for Violations

The Commission also instructed DEOs and SPs to prioritize voter comfort and accessibility at polling stations, including adequate facilities for elderly and differently-abled voters.

Officials were directed to ensure:

Robust training of election staff

Strict adherence to election laws and Model Code of Conduct provisions

Transparent EVM handling and logistics management

Wide public awareness regarding electoral processes

Emphasizing neutrality, the Commission underscored that officers must act “without fear or favour” and warned of zero tolerance toward any deviation from laws, rules and established procedures governing elections.

Preparations Gain Momentum

With administrative coordination intensifying and enforcement agencies placed on high alert, the Election Commission’s Chennai review signals that preparations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have entered an advanced stage.

The Commission’s focus on curbing money power, strengthening monitoring mechanisms and ensuring voter convenience is expected to shape the framework for the upcoming electoral exercise in one of India’s most politically significant states.