High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran's Nuclear Negotiations

An intense round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva on Thursday, as both sides sought to avert potential military conflict and reach a consensus on Iran's nuclear program. The discussions come as the US amasses military presence in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump aims to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, identifying an opportunity to negotiate amidst Iran's domestic challenges and civil unrest. Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium and refuses to discuss its missile programs or support for armed groups.

Conversations have resumed despite previous setbacks, including regional hostilities and strategic military posturing. Both parties exchanged proposals, hoping for progress, as regional stability hangs in the balance. A collapse in talks could lead to escalated tensions and potential conflict.