Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fake Encounter of Ranjit Singh
Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhpal Singh Khaira have voiced support for the family of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead in a police encounter. Ranjit's family alleged a 'fake encounter' and sought justice. Political leaders called for accountability and an independent investigation, questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident.
- Country:
- India
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira visited the bereaved family of Ranjit Singh, claiming solidarity after his controversial death in a police encounter.
Ranjit, involved in a police shooting case, was shot dead by police officers. His family described the encounter as 'fake' and demanded justice. Both Majithia and Khaira have asserted political support and insisted on an independent investigation, suggesting potential police misconduct.
Majithia condemned the actions as part of a targeting pattern against Sikh youth, calling for a murder charge against state leaders and a CBI probe into police encounters. Khaira questioned Ranjit's involvement, emphasizing his clean background.
ALSO READ
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings
Pak-based gangster posts purported video of killing of cops; Punjab police says probing al angles
Tragic Incident Near Indo-Pak Border: Two Punjab Police Personnel Found Dead
Terror at the Border: The Tragic Killing of Two Punjab Police Officers