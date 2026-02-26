Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fake Encounter of Ranjit Singh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira visited the bereaved family of Ranjit Singh, claiming solidarity after his controversial death in a police encounter.

Ranjit, involved in a police shooting case, was shot dead by police officers. His family described the encounter as 'fake' and demanded justice. Both Majithia and Khaira have asserted political support and insisted on an independent investigation, suggesting potential police misconduct.

Majithia condemned the actions as part of a targeting pattern against Sikh youth, calling for a murder charge against state leaders and a CBI probe into police encounters. Khaira questioned Ranjit's involvement, emphasizing his clean background.