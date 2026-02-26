Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fake Encounter of Ranjit Singh

Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhpal Singh Khaira have voiced support for the family of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead in a police encounter. Ranjit's family alleged a 'fake encounter' and sought justice. Political leaders called for accountability and an independent investigation, questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurdaspur | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:47 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Fake Encounter of Ranjit Singh
Ranjit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira visited the bereaved family of Ranjit Singh, claiming solidarity after his controversial death in a police encounter.

Ranjit, involved in a police shooting case, was shot dead by police officers. His family described the encounter as 'fake' and demanded justice. Both Majithia and Khaira have asserted political support and insisted on an independent investigation, suggesting potential police misconduct.

Majithia condemned the actions as part of a targeting pattern against Sikh youth, calling for a murder charge against state leaders and a CBI probe into police encounters. Khaira questioned Ranjit's involvement, emphasizing his clean background.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
2
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India
3
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
4
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026